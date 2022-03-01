Clayton Has a Lot to Live Up to When It Comes to Gabby's Family

In a move that should surprise no one, ICU nurse and former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey has made it to Clayton Echard's final four on Season 26 of The Bachelor — meaning she'll be introducing the former NFL player to her parents during hometown dates.

But who will be waiting in Gabby's hometown to greet her and Clayton when they arrive? Here's what we know about Gabby's parents and who from her family you might see during the hometown special.