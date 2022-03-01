Clayton Has a Lot to Live Up to When It Comes to Gabby's Family

Clayton Has a Lot to Live Up to When It Comes to Gabby's FamilyBy Sara Belcher
Feb. 28 2022, Published 8:02 p.m. ET
In a move that should surprise no one, ICU nurse and former Denver Broncos cheerleader Gabby Windey has made it to Clayton Echard's final four on Season 26 of The Bachelor — meaning she'll be introducing the former NFL player to her parents during hometown dates.
But who will be waiting in Gabby's hometown to greet her and Clayton when they arrive? Here's what we know about Gabby's parents and who from her family you might see during the hometown special.
Gabby has called her father her "favorite man" online.
It's clear from a quick scroll through Gabby's social media feeds that she has a great relationship with her father, Patrick Windey. She often poses for photos with her dad and his girlfriend. It seems that while she was cheering for the Denver Broncos, her dad went out of his way to show up to her games.
In a post from December 2018, Gabby wrote, "Dad did 90 on the highway to get to my dress rehearsal on time lololol ... All this time dancing and his support never waivers." (We're not crying, you're crying!)
While Gabby is no longer an NFL cheerleader, she found a way to spend more time with her family when she started her career as an ICU nurse by moving back in with her parents.
"Acting like I’m hot sh*t living rent free in the basement, drinking the 'rents wine, 'but fully aware I’m tepid don’t @ me," she joked in a late 2021 post.
Her dad makes many more appearances in selfies, and it seems the pair have a great relationship, which means he's bound to have an opinion or two about Clayton!
Gabby has opened up on the show about her strained relationship with her mother.
While Gabby's father appears in multiple posts across her feed, there isn't much about her mother, Rosemary Hewitt — likely because she seems to have a strained relationship with her.
On The Bachelor, the ICU nurse opened up about her mom, sharing that she often felt like her mother withheld love from her as a child. Sadly, these feelings of rejection and abandonment have seeped into the way Gabby has internalized other relationships in her life.
“As kids, she was really physically affectionate, and then she would, like, flip and kind of withhold her love," she said. "I was just like, ‘If my mom could stop loving me, why can’t anyone else?”
It's currently unclear what this means for her mom making an appearance to support Gabby during Clayton's visit to her hometown of Denver, Colo. As Gabby's parents are divorced, it could mean that Clayton will only be meeting her dad's side of the family.
At the very least, we know that Clayton will have some big expectations to live up to when he meets Gabby's family. In a preview clip for the hometowns episode, we see her grandfather chastising Clayton already.
"You better be good to her. I don't give a damn about anything else," he said, before hugging his granddaughter. Clearly, Gabby has a strong support system in her family.
The Bachelor airs on Monday nights at 8 p.m. EST. on ABC.