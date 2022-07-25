'The Bachelorette' — Gabby and Rachel Reveal Whether They'd Do a Televised Double Wedding on ABC (EXCLUSIVE)

Alas, all my single ladies — our Hot Girl Summer will soon come to an end. However, for Bachelorette stars Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, things are just heating up.

For the first time ever, Season 19 of The Bachelorette has not one but two leading ladies at the helm. On their quest for true love, Gabby and Rachel found best friends in one another. The duo got candid about navigating girl code and simultaneously dating the same guys in an exclusive interview with Distractify. Here’s what they said!