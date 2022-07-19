After the Most Dramatic Season in 'Bachelor' History, Clayton and Susie Are Still Going Strong

While each edition of The Bachelor promises to be the "most dramatic season ever," Season 26 of the hit ABC series had an ending that truly no fan of the franchise had seen before. After telling Gabby Windey, Rachel Recchia, and Susie Evans that he was in love with all three of them, lead Clayton Echard was left brokenhearted following the Fantasy Suite dates.

Susie, a videographer from Virginia, said that she couldn't move forward with Clayton if he had been intimate with either of the other two women. He confirmed that he had explored physical relationships with the other two women to see if he could see long-term futures with them.