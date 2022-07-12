How Old Are the Leading Ladies on Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette'?

Clayton Echard’s season of The Bachelor was complete chaos. In the end, it all came down to three frontrunners — Susie Evans, Gabby Windey, and Rachel Recchia. Despite professing his love for not one, but all three women, he went home solo.

In the finale, Clayton offered his final rose to Susie. Although she initially rejected his proposal, their love story didn’t end there. The two reconciled not long after cameras wrapped and, according to Instagram, lived happily ever after.