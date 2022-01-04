Is Jesse Palmer Getting Paid as Much as Chris Harrison Did for Hosting 'The Bachelor'?

As a refresher, longtime host Chris Harrison has stepped down from The Bachelor franchise. To fill his spot, ABC tapped none other than former leading man Jesse Palmer to host Season 26 of the reality matchmaking competition.

Now, if you're wracking your brain trying to remember who Jesse Palmer is again, worry not. We've got all the deets on this Bachelor alum. Keep scrolling for the lowdown on Jesse Palmer, as well as everything we know about his sweet new gig and salary.