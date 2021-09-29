A Look Back at New 'Bachelor' Host Jesse Palmer's Season 5 Pick

Former Bachelor Jesse Palmer, from Season 5, will be replacing Chris Harrison for Season 26.

After nearly 20 years with the same host, The Bachelor just asked someone new if they would accept this rose.

Jesse's season of the show was way back in 2004. We can barely remember what we did last week much less 17 years ago. Let's briefly revisit Jesse's time on the show.

Who did Jesse Palmer pick on 'The Bachelor'?

In 2004, The Bachelor was still fairly new and proposals were not expected. At the time, Jesse was a 25-year-old backup quarterback for the New York Giants. He was also the show's first non-American contestant (he's Canadian FYI).

Superfans will also remember Jesse's infamous name flub during the Rose Ceremony. He mistakenly called out the name Katie when he meant to say Karen. After sharing his mixup with then host Chris Harrison, Jesse ended up giving both women a rose.

Source: Getty Images

Jesse ultimately chose Jessica Bowlin, but he did not give her an engagement ring. He famously gave her a plane ticket to New York instead. Their courtship goes down as one of the shortest in Bachelor history. It ended one month after the finale aired. According to Jesse, in a statement at the time, “We simply realized that, individually, our next steps take us in different directions.” Jesse's next steps definitely took him in several directions.