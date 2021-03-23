The Real Reason Jesse Palmer Left 'Spring Baking Championship'

The seventh season of Spring Baking Championship is afoot with host Ali Khan taking the reins. However, one of the most memorable hosts of Spring Baking Championship, Jesse Palmer, is no longer with the show. So, why did he leave?

When Jesse Palmer first started as a host, there was a lot of criticism towards him from the fans of the Food Network show. After all, Jesse is an ex-NFL player and former Bachelor, not a chef, so why would he be hosting a Food Network cornerstone? Jesse indeed left Spring Baking Championship after one season, although it’s not totally clear why.

Before Jesse Palmer, Bobby Deen was the first host of the show, and he was mostly loved by all the fans. Jesse hosted Season 3, and Ali Khan hosted Season 4. The fifth and sixth seasons of Spring Baking Championship were hosted by Clinton Kelly, who didn't receive great reviews from fans.

Unlike many other Food Network staples, Spring Baking Championship seems to go through its hosts quicker than some of us go through pairs of socks. Since it started in 2015, Spring Baking Championship has had four different hosts, with the current host, Ali Khan, coming back to host the seventh season after leaving in 2018.

However, Jesse was really excited to join the Food Network family after his time on The Bachelor, Good Morning America, and The Proposal on ABC. He shared to Life & Style, “I’m a huge foodie and a big fan of Food Network, I watch all the time!”

Jesse hosted the third season of Spring Baking Championship to replace the first host, Bobby, and many fans were not happy about it. A lot of people considered him “just another boring pretty boy” and were not excited to see him taking over one of their favorite shows.

Jesse Palmer is no longer the host of ‘Spring Baking Championship,’ but he is still part of the Food Network family.

While Jesse did leave Spring Baking Championship, it doesn’t seem like there’s any specific reason. Perhaps one of the main reasons is because the Food Network asked Jesse to come back to host the Holiday Baking Championship. He has hosted the holiday version of the show every year since 2018.

It’s very possible the network producers over at the Food Network figured it wouldn’t be fair for Jesse to host both Holiday Baking Championship and Spring Baking Championship. Plus, since Jesse is not a chef or baker himself, taking a step back from the host role for one of the shows gives hardcore bakers a chance to interact with celebrity chefs like the current host, Ali Khan.

Luckily, Jesse is still on great terms with the Food Network, so we can still catch his charismatic persona during the holiday season. In the meantime, we can enjoy watching the beauty of baking with a different veteran host!