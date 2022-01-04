Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin Had One of the Shortest Relationships in 'Bachelor' History

Unless you live in a fairy tale, happily-ever-afters are hard to come by — just ask Bachelor alums Jesse Palmer and Jessica Bowlin, who fell in love on national television nearly two decades ago.

The two first met on Season 5 of The Bachelor, and after a weeks-long process of elimination, Jesse gave Jessica his final rose. While it appeared that Jesse and Jessica were a match made in heaven, it wasn’t long before the couple announced the news of their split.