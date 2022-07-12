Gabby Windey's Final Four 'Bachelorette' Suitors Are Incredible (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
The highly-anticipated Season 19 premiere of The Bachelorette came and went in the blink of an eye. Throughout the two-hour episode, viewers met the 32 suitors looking to sweep one — or both — of our energetic and beautiful co-leads off their feet.
By the end of night one, three contestants were sent packing; from here on out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will begin narrowing down their search for everlasting love. With that said, prepare for some tough decisions leading up to hometowns.
Speaking of hometowns, who are Gabby's final four? Let's find out!
Who are Gabby Windey's final four on 'The Bachelorette'?
According to resident spoiler king Reality Steve, Gabby's final four suitors are:
- Erich Schwer
- Jason Alabaster
- Johnny DePhillipo
Steve isn't "100 percent sure" about Gabby's fourth man, but as of now, all signs point to Justin Budfuloski.
Erich Schwer
First up is Erich Schwer, a 29-year-old real estate analyst from Bedminster, N.J.
According to his official ABC bio, he is "a handsome guy whose quiet confidence is hard to ignore." Erich often describes himself as "low-key, funny, outdoorsy, and a bit mysterious with a fun side."
Erich is currently "looking for the real deal," hoping to find someone who is "easygoing, selfless and communicative; and while he says he doesn't have a type, he often finds himself attracted to taller women." Wow — this sounds just like Gabby!
Luckily for Erich, he and Gabby appear to hit it off during the Season 19 premiere of The Bachelorette; their relationship must develop further because the two have a hometown date in Bedminster, visiting Natirar Park and Erich's family's house.
Jason Alabaster
Next is Jason Alabaster, a 30-year-old investment banker from Santa Monica, Calif.
He is a "relationship kind of guy" who "loves love and is ready to find a woman with whom to laugh and grow through life," according to his official ABC bio. OK, that's pretty wholesome.
Regarding the perfect life partner, Jason wants "a woman who is adventurous, trustworthy and down to enjoy a few drinks while the sun sets. He values authenticity and says that when he finds the one, the vibes will tell him all he needs to know."
The pair have on a hometown date in New Orleans. Reality Steve reported that on their date, Jason and Gabby visit the French Quarter, walk near Jackson Square, and throws beads off the balcony at Saints and Sinners, a bar owned by Channing Tatum.
Johnny DePhillipo
Later comes Johnny DePhillipo, a 25-year-old realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
Per his official ABC bio, Johnny is "a laid back, simple man who wants to find love." Whenever he manages to escape the confines of his "huge, crazy, Italian family," Johnny can be found "surfing with his boys" or planning his next adventure.
Although he isn't looking for someone who is "hung up on past relationships," Johnny hopes to meet someone who is "intelligent, outgoing, and athletic... has good hygiene and love Barry White and Frank Sinatra as much as he does."
During his hometown date with Gabby, the two headed to Jupiter, Fla. (shoutout to Tyler Cameron, our fave franchise heartthrob) for a date at Jupiter Beach Park; later on, Johnny and Gabby visited his parent's at their home in North Palm Beach.
Justin Budfuloski
Last but not least is Justin Budfuloski, a 32-year-old physical therapist from Solana Beach, Calif.
For those unaware, Justin's official ABC bio describes him as a "lover, not a fighter" who absolutely adores "creating memories in life's little moments and dreams of having a woman who will enjoy what the world has to offer by his side."
Not only is Justin looking for a lifelong best friend, but he hopes to find someone "who can keep him excited as life naturally settles into calm. His dream woman is open-minded, fit and always striving to be the best version of herself."
On May 2, 2022, Reality Steve tweeted that although there is no physical proof via video or photos, there is "circumstantial evidence that points to [Gabby] having [a hometown date] with Justin Budfuloski... in Simi Valley."
New episodes of The Bachelorette air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.