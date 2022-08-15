Hometown Dates Are Right Around the Corner on Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette'
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for those not caught up on Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
Following a lengthy hiatus — thanks to an outrageous season of The Bachelor — viewers were thrust back into the popular franchise with an all-new new installment of The Bachelorette. The leading ladies (yup, you read that right) of Season 19 are Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey; since their debut, the co-leads have done their best to take control of the odd situation.
With only a few suitors left to win Gabby's or Rachel's heart in Europe, the beloved hometown date segment is right around the corner. So, when exactly will the hometown date episode air on The Bachelorette? Keep reading to find out!
When are hometown dates on Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette'?
After the Aug. 8 episode, only 11 suitors remain on the dating show; five remain for Rachel, and six remain for Gabby. With that said, it's safe to say that the Aug. 15 episode will see Rachel saying goodbye to one man and Gabby bidding farewell to two.
Therefore, fans can expect to see hometown dates on the Aug. 22 episode of The Bachelorette.
Now, when it comes to the treasured hometown dates, 26-year-old flight instructor Rachel follows the traditional route by participating in four of them. Gabby, on the other hand, only has three hometown dates.
For those unaware, Rachel's final four are:
- Aven Jones
- Tino Franco
- Tyler Norris
- Zach Shallcross
For her first hometown date, Rachel heads to Salem, Mass., to meet with Aven. While there, the couple takes a horse carriage ride to Crow Haven Corner, the oldest witch shop in Salem. Later in the night, the two spend time together at Finz restaurant.
Then, she heads to Los Angeles for her hometown date with Tino. Reality Steve noted that the near-perfect couple visits Castaic Lake before having dinner at Tino's parent's house in Santa Clarita, Calif.
When it comes to her third hometown date, Rachel heads to New Jersey to see Tyler. There, the lovebirds head to Wildwood Boardwalk and have a fun-filled afternoon playing games and riding rollercoasters.
Last but not least, Rachel meets up with Zach for a hometown date. The adorable duo visits a fire department in Orange, Calif. In footage acquired by Reality Steve, the two dress up in firefighter gear and share a kiss in a fire truck.
As for Gabby, her final three are:
- Erich Schwer
- Jason Alabaster
- Johnny DePhillipo
For her first hometown date, Gabby meets up with Erich for a hometown date in Bedminster. While there, the adorable pair visit Natirar Park and Erich's family's house.
Next up is Jason! He and Gabby have on a hometown date in New Orleans. Reality Steve said that on their date, Jason and Gabby visit the French Quarter, walk near Jackson Square, and throw beads off the balcony at Saints and Sinners.
And finally, Gabby heads to to Jupiter, Fla. for a hometown date with Johnny. The couple enjoy a sunny afternoon at Jupiter Beach Park, then visit his parent's later on at their home in North Palm Beach.
New episodes of The Bachelorette air Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.