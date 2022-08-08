'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia Talk Red Flags and Non-Negotiables (EXCLUSIVE)

Love is a losing game. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey learned this lesson firsthand last season on The Bachelor.

It seems like only yesterday when Season 26 star Clayton Echard confessed that he was in love with not one, but three women on national television — and all hell broke loose. Clayton and his final pick — Susie Evans — went on to live happily ever after. But Rachel and Gabby didn’t give up on their quest for love just yet.