Does Rachel Recchia Leave 'The Bachelorette' as an Engaged Woman?
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
After their connections with former Bachelor Clayton Echard didn't work out, Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both in the drivers' seats for Season 19 of The Bachelorette. Since the season premiered on July 11, the two best friends have been narrowing down their group of guys for the chance to find lasting love.
On the July 25 episode of the ABC series, the leads officially split the men up into two groups so they could focus on making even stronger connections. However, dividing the suitors up proved to be a difficult feat, as the guys were able to reject roses for the chance to potentially stick around for the other lead.
After seeing Rachel handle the awkwardness of three rejected roses in a row with grace and respect for all of the men involved, fans are continuing to root for her to end the season with the ending she wants.
Does the 26-year-old get engaged at the end of The Bachelorette? Keep reading to find out the latest rumored spoilers about the end of Rachel's journey.
Does Rachel Recchia get engaged on 'The Bachelorette'?
Longtime fans of the ABC franchise have seen dozens of epic engagements take place over the years, and some may now be wondering if Gabby and Rachel will soon be joining the ranks.
While many past Bachelor and Bachelorette leads do end their respective seasons with proposals, recent stars like Clayton Echard, Matt James, Colton Underwood, have not (however, every Bachelorette lead to date has received at least one marriage proposal).
Though Reality Steve has intel about who Rachel's final two guys are rumored to be (more on that below), the site has yet to reveal how exactly her journey will end.
It is, therefore, unclear at this time if Rachel exits Season 19 as an engaged woman, or if she is even in a relationship with one of her two final men by the time the finale rolls around.
Who are Rachel's final two guys? (SPOILERS)
While we don't yet know if Rachel will wrap up her time as one of the leads with a Neil Lane ring on her hand, there are rumors circulating about which men who make it to her portion of the finale.
According to Reality Steve, Rachel's two finalists are reportedly Tino Franco and Zach Shallcross. Per the site, the general contractor and the account executive make it to Mexico, which is where the final rose ceremony will take place.
It is important to note that these spoilers have not yet been confirmed, and that they cannot be corroborated until the season plays out.
However, Tino was Rachel's first kiss of the season, and the pilot took Zach on the "Me and You" one-on-one movie date on the July 25 episode. Her connections with both of these guys are already evident on the show, so there is every possibility that they could be the ones who do make it to that final rose ceremony.
New episodes of The Bachelorette air on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC. You can also stream the series on Hulu.