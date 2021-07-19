Who Is Left on 'The Bachelorette'? A Guide to the Remaining Contestants

Fans are worried that Michael Allio may end up walking away from Katie to go home to be with his son. Michael is a single father whose wife died from breast cancer in 2019. The widower has been a beloved contestant, and early on in the season, Katie even gave Michael two roses, one for him and one for his son, to show how much she appreciated him being there, even when his son couldn't be.

