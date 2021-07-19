Who Is Left on 'The Bachelorette'? A Guide to the Remaining Contestants

Who Is Left on 'The Bachelorette'? A Guide to the Remaining ContestantsBy Jacqueline Gualtieri
Jul. 19 2021, Published 6:47 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 17 of The Bachelorette.
With hometowns right around the corner, Katie Thurston's season of The Bachelorette is coming to a close quickly. Who will end up in the Final Four? Who will take home the final rose? Read on to learn about the contestants who are left on The Bachelorette.
Who is left on The Bachelorette Season 17?
Andrew Spencer
Andrew Spencer went from being a beloved frontrunner to a controversial contestant rather quickly after Bachelor Nation uncovered some problematic tweets. Not only are the tweets fatphobic and misogynistic, but some fans also believe that they display colorism. Another tweet also sees Andrew ask to be the next Bachelor, which isn't a great sign, considering that one person has already been eliminated this season for his supposed intentions of just being there to become the next Bachelor lead.
Blake Moynes
If you missed the past few episodes, you might be confused about who Blake is. Blake Moynes was a contestant on Season 16 of The Bachelorette. He initially fought for Clare Crawley's heart, but when she left after finding love with Dale Moss, he decided to stay on to compete for Tayshia Adams' final rose. He made it to Week 9 but was ultimately eliminated. Despite not being in the initial crop of contestants for Katie, he was able to join the season late, and rumors say they're quite smitten with each other.
Brendan Scanzano
Brendan and Blake actually have a bit of history, according to long-time Bachelor Nation alum Wells Adams. He told E! News that Blake and Brendan were friends offscreen. Blake was even the one who told Brendan that he should try out for The Bachelorette. That's a bit of a low blow for Blake to join the season in order to compete against him.
Justin Glaze
Like Andrew, Justin's past came back to haunt him on The Bachelorette. Following the resurfacing of tweets that fans called homophobic and misogynistic, unlike Andrew, Justin decided to address the controversy. He took to Bachelor Happy Hour to say that at the time of the tweets, he was in his early teens and surrounded by people who used that kind of language often, so he hadn't understood the hurtful nature of the words. But today, he says, he's ashamed of what he used to believe was acceptable.
Greg Grippo
Another controversial figure this season is Greg Grippo. Not only did allegations surface that he's really an actor using the show to jumpstart his career, but ahead of the season premiere, Katie also liked a post that suggested that Greg has been hiding his real goal of getting clout for being on the show. Still, she ended up unliking the post and later spoke favorably of him.
Mike Planeta
Mike Planeta basically had to disclose that he was a virgin as soon as the season started, which fans found a bit strange because Katie is considered one of the more sex-positive Bachelorettes in the show's history (save for the WOWO Challenge fiasco). Most seasons of the show do have a virgin contestant, so that wasn't a total surprise, but many fans believe that forcing him on a group date all about sex while he's saving himself for marriage was a bad choice. Still, he took home the rose for his vulnerability and sweetness.
Michael Allio
Fans are worried that Michael Allio may end up walking away from Katie to go home to be with his son. Michael is a single father whose wife died from breast cancer in 2019. The widower has been a beloved contestant, and early on in the season, Katie even gave Michael two roses, one for him and one for his son, to show how much she appreciated him being there, even when his son couldn't be.
Catch The Bachelorette Mondays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.