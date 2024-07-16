Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Army Ranger Vet Marcus Shoberg Discusses Life-Altering Injury on 'The Bachelorette' (SPOILERS) Marcus Shoberg tells 'Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran he spent months in the hospital, relying on a breathing tube and learning to walk again. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 15 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Ricky Middlesworth

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21, Episode 2 of The Bachelorette. Fans are really digging quite a few of the guys on Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette, but the current favorite seems to be Marcus Shoberg. The Army Ranger veteran is stealing our leading lady's heart, so much so that he scores the first 1-on-1 date of the season!

After helping Jenn conquer her fear of heights by going skydiving, Marcus shares more about himself over dinner. Despite his current image as a strong, confident, and assertive person, Marcus reveals that he hasn't always been this way. In fact, it was an injury during his time as an Army Ranger that shaped him into the person he is today. Read on for more details.

Army Ranger vet Marcus Shoberg tells 'Bachelorette' Jenn Tran about his injury.

As he chats with Jenn during dinner, Marcus tells her that one of his biggest dreams was to serve his country. He fulfilled that dream by spending a whopping eight years as an Army Ranger, where he conducted nighttime raids to apprehend dangerous individuals.

During his final deployment to Afghanistan, Marcus and his team found themselves in a critical situation. In the midst of a firefight, a grenade was thrown into their room, and the moment it hit the ground, everything changed for Marcus.

Marcus was right next to the grenade when it detonated, but his closest friends bravely rushed back to ensure he made it home safely. Following the incident, he spent months as a hospital in-patient, relying on a breathing tube and undergoing multiple surgeries. He even faced the daunting task of learning how to walk again.

Ultimately, Marcus shares with Jenn that the terrifying ordeal has made him hyper-aware of life's fragility. Even more, walking away from that near-death experience has inspired Marcus to live a life worth living and be as full of love as humanly possible.