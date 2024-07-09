Jenn Tran Stands out as One of the Most Petitie 'Bachelorette' Leading Ladies Ever
Season 21 of 'The Bachelorette' focuses on Jenn Tran, who stands notably shorter than most of the lovely men competing for her heart.
After months of anticipation, Jenn Tran has officially started her journey as the brand-new Bachelorette. As the first Asian-American lead in the history of the Bachelor franchise, we are thrilled to see her step into the spotlight as the main character of her own love story!
As Jenn returns to reality TV, viewers are eager to discover more about her. First up: How tall is Jenn Tran? Here's everything we have on her so far.
How tall is 'The Bachelorette' star Jenn Tran?
If you caught the Season 21 premiere of The Bachelorette, you probably noticed a massive height difference between Jenn and the men vying for her heart. The leading lady's petite frame was evident all night, particularly when she reunited with the 6'2" host Jesse Palmer.
According to The Super Slice, Jenn Tran is reportedly 5 feet 2 inches. This height is notably shorter compared to the average height of 5 feet 5 inches for women typically cast by ABC for the series, as reported by A Dash of Data.
Jenn is the 'Bachelor' franchise's first Asian-American lead.
Ahead of the Season 21 premiere of The Bachelorette, Jenn spoke with TheWrap about the significance of making Bachelor franchise history. While she recognized early on that her casting would mark a "historic moment," the New Jersey native also felt immense pressure to satisfy everyone.
"That's not really realistic — I'm not gonna make everybody happy," she explained. "At the end of the day, I realized I just needed to be myself and … showcase both my cultures; and make myself proud, my family proud, [and] everyone else proud just by being my most authentic self."
Jenn also expressed her desire for her casting to inspire others to pursue pioneering roles in their own lives.
"Representation matters … and the more representation, the better," Jenn emphasized. "I know that me being in this role right now is a step in the right direction."
