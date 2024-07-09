Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Does Bachelorette Jenn Tran Get Engaged at the End of Her Season? (SPOILERS) Jenn may have let some key info slip during a podcast interview... By Jamie Lee Jul. 8 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains MAJOR potential spoilers for Season 21 of The Bachelorette. They say that in the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king. Well, in the land of Bachelor Nation spoilers, Reality Steve is king.

And now that we're all becoming invested in Jenn Tran's journey on The Bachelorette, what does our spoiler guru have to say about the Season 21 star's ending? Does she get a happy one?

Source: ABC Is Jenn's future husband here?!

Does Jenn Tran get engaged on 'The Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)

First of all, before we even get to what Reality Steve says, it looks like Jenn herself may have accidentally let it slip that she got engaged.

While talking to Alex Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Jenn said at one point during the convo, "I didn't know once you get engaged — once you find love, you can't take a shot." Oops! Did Jenn just tell us all a big spoiler?

Well, according to Reality Steve ... she indeed may have! That's right, the superhero of spoilers not only said Jenn gets engaged, but he also revealed her alleged final two.

"Jenn's overnights and finale were filmed on the Big Island in Hawaii," Steve wrote in an Instagram post, where he also disclosed that Jenn's final two men were Marcus Shoberg and Devin Strader. OK, that's all well and good, but who did Jenn choose among the two? Dun dun dun...

Jenn allegedly gets engaged to Devin Strader! And considering Jenn said on the Call Her Daddy podcast that she wasn't single, that means she's likely still with Devin. We just hope our girl is happy and living her best life and being treated like the queen that she is.

So, what do we know about Devin? According to his LinkedIn, Devin resides in Houston, Texas (we hope that's OK for New Jersey–based Jenn!), and is the owner of F1 Freight Consultants, which he launched in March 2023.

And here's what ABC said about him in his bio for the show: "Devin is the full package and is so ready to meet his match. This business owner is 100% husband material and dreams of surprising his partner with romantic gestures throughout their relationship. Devin is extremely hardworking, passionate about his career, and proud of the business he's built."

His bio continues: "When he's not working, he loves running and spending time with his dog, Charlie — these two are a package deal. Devin is hoping his future wife is honest, kind, and embraces his big personality. He admits he's a bit loud and loves to talk. Devin is truly here to find his person and hopefully return home with Jenn by his side."