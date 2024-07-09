Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelorette Season 21 of 'The Bachelorette' Takes Jenn Tran on an International Quest for Love Season 21 of 'The Bachelorette' ditches the legendary 'Bachelor' mansion and immediately sends Jenn Tran overseas to begin her search for love. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 8 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: Disney/Ramona Rosales

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 21 of The Bachelorette. In the blink of an eye, a new season of The Bachelorette is upon us! Season 21 features Jenn Tran, a 26-year-old physician assistant student, taking on the leading role, ready to become the main character in her own love story.

Not only is Jenn making history as the first Asian-American to take the lead in the Bachelor franchise, but the leading lady also kicks off her journey to find everlasting love in a place that's most definitely not the iconic Bachelor mansion. That being said, where was Season 21 of The Bachelorette filmed? Read on to find out!

Where was Season 21 of 'The Bachelorette' filmed?

In the Season 21 premiere, fans quickly learn that Jenn's first night as the Bachelorette isn't at the Bachelor mansion. Instead, the New Jersey native meets her 25 hunky suitors at the Hummingbird Nest Ranch in Santa Susana, Calif.

For those who don't know, this jaw-dropping event venue was previously featured in The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart. This also marks the first time since Season 18 that the season hasn't started at the traditional Bachelor mansion in Agoura Hills, Calif.

In late March 2024, Jenn chatted with Entertainment Tonight about shaking things up and ditching the Bachelor mansion for her first night as the Bachelorette. "I think what I've been trying to tell myself [is I'm the] first Asian Bachelorette, first PA student, we're really breaking the mold this season," she said. "I feel like a new mansion is the perfect way to break the mold... I'm gonna bless it with some really good vibes."

After the first rose ceremony, Jenn informs the remaining men that they are all about to embark on a first in franchise history: Starting the journey overseas. In the final moments of the season premiere, Jenn reveals the group is heading to Melbourne, Australia!

Jenn's journey to find her future husband also includes visits to stunning destinations like Auckland, New Zealand, and Pike Place Market in Seattle, Wash. Wrapping up the season, Jenn and her final three men head to Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, for the overnight dates and the final rose ceremony.

