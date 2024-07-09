Home > Television > Reality TV Bachelor Nation Star Noah Erb's Brother Aaron Is on 'The Bachelorette' — Does He Go Far? (SPOILERS) His twin brother Noah did well in Bachelor Nation, considering he got engaged on 'BiP,' but how does Aaron Erb do? By Jamie Lee Jul. 8 2024, Published 10:00 p.m. ET Source: ABC

While we all continue to root for Noah and Abigail, we can't help but wonder how Noah's twin brother Aaron Erb is going to fare in his journey to win over Bachelorette Jen Trann's heart in Season 21. Here's what we know so far.

Source: Instagram/@erbyderby (L-R): Twin brothers Noah and Aaron Erb

How far does Aaron Erb get on 'The Bachelorette'?

While we don't know for sure how far Aaron gets specifically, we do know that he makes it past the Night 1, which is always a sigh of a relief for any contestant.

However, if spoilers are to be believed, then we also know for sure that he doesn't make it to the final two of Jenn's picks. If you're interested in knowing all about who Jenn's final two guys are alleged to be, you can check out all the most exciting spoilers here.

Here's what else to know about Aaron Erb.

According to ABC's official bio for Aaron, he's an aerospace engineer who is "extremely close and even more competitive" with twin brother Noah. He also comes from a family of 11, so that will always be an interesting conversation starter! Aaron's also "ready to love someone to the moon and back" (gotta love the space puns), as he's a "romantic" who is not only "emotionally available," but also "excited" about potentially finding love with Jen.

"When Aaron isn't working hard building satellites to send into space, he loves spending time on the lake, playing volleyball, and perfecting his golf game," his bio continues, later concluding with, "We can't wait to see if he and Jenn find a love that's out of this world."

We can't either! We look forward to seeing more of Aaron on The Bachelorette, no matter how far he gets. And we hope that no matter what, he eventually finds a love like Noah and Abigail's.