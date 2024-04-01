Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor How Many Divorces Have There Been in Bachelor Nation? A Complete List Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone made headlines as the first couple in the Bachelor franchise to legally divorce. By Alizabeth Swain PUBLISHED Apr. 1 2024, 1:49 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson

Navigating the roller coaster of love and marriage in the public eye is no easy feat, especially when it comes to the alumni of Bachelor Nation. The journey from the first rose to the final vows has been a captivating saga for many, but not all tales end with a happily ever after.

The term "Bachelor divorces" has become a buzzy phrase, synonymous with the unfortunate unraveling of relationships that once promised eternal love under the glitzy lights of reality TV. While these breakups may be heart-wrenching, they also serve as a testament to the complexities of finding and maintaining love, especially when millions are watching. So, how many divorces have there been in the Bachelor world, including The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise?

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone made headlines as the first couple in the Bachelor franchise to legally divorce. Their whirlwind romance, which blossomed on Bachelor in Paradise Season 5, ended with a split in February 2020. Their divorce was finalized that December, marking a historic moment for the franchise.

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum

Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum, one of the franchise's most beloved couples, announced their separation in October 2020 after nearly eight years of marriage. Their relationship, born out of The Bachelorette Season 7, had been a fan favorite, making their split all the more poignant for viewers. Their divorce was finalized a year later.

Carly Waddell and Evan Bass

Evan Bass and Carly Waddell, whose love story was a central storyline on Bachelor in Paradise Season 3, confirmed their split in December 2020. After three years of marriage, the couple decided to go their separate ways, highlighting the challenges that can follow even the most heartfelt television romances. According to what Carly has said, Evan is the one who asked for a divorce.

Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo

January 2023 brought the surprising news of Bryan Abasolo filing for divorce from Rachel Lindsay. The couple, who united in matrimony following The Bachelorette Season 13, parted ways after more than four years together, leaving fans reflecting on the complexities of reality TV romances.

DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano

Also in January 2023, DeAnna Pappas and Stephen Stagliano announced their decision to split after more than a decade of marriage. Their relationship, though not directly resulting from a show, was deeply intertwined with the Bachelor community, adding to the franchise's evolving narrative of love and heartbreak.

Honorable Mention: Lacy Faddoul and Marcus Grodd (who were never technically married)

Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first successful couple from Bachelor in Paradise to seemingly take the plunge into marriage. However, by June 2016, they had parted ways, setting a precedent for the reality that not all matches made in paradise are meant to last. And though some believe they are the first Bachelor Nation couple to get divorced, Life & Style exclusively reported that the couple's June 2015 nuptials hadn't been legal.

