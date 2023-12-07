Home > Television > Reality TV > Bachelor in Paradise Meet the Happy Couples Who Got Engaged During Season 9 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' (SPOILERS) Season 9 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' sees Kat and John Henry make it official with an engagement! Adding to the excitement, Aaron and Eliza also get engaged! By Allison DeGrushe Dec. 7 2023, Published 3:24 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 9 finale of Bachelor in Paradise. After a hilariously tumultuous two months jam-packed with constant petty drama and enough love triangles to make a math teacher jealous, Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise is finally approaching its conclusion. Adiós to the sandy shores of Mexico — we're ready for the next romantic rendezvous!

But before we dive into the next chapter of the ever-expanding Bachelor franchise, let's spill the tropical tea on what unfolds in the Season 9 finale of Bachelor in Paradise. First things first, who gets engaged? Read on to find out!

Who gets engaged on Season 9 of 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

In the juiciest scoop of the summer, our go-to spoiler guru Reality Steve spilled the beans in his July 18 column — are you ready, party people?! As it turns out, Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock seal the deal and get engaged during the Season 9 finale of Bachelor in Paradise.

"Seeing their names on that whiteboard two days before filming ended, [and seeing a] video of them in Virginia Beach where onlookers said they were holding hands and clearly together," Steve said, "I just don't see that they just left the show as a couple. I'm guessing an engagement happened."

Kat Izzo and John Henry Spurlock get engaged during the Season 9 finale of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Now, this love story doesn't start with love at first sight. In fact, Kat and John Henry have their fair share of romantic detours. Kat initially pursues Brayden Bowers and Tanner Courtad while her now-fiancé dates Olivia Lewis.

Eventually, these two lovebirds find their way to each other, and it seems like their short time together is so perfect that they're now gearing up to spend the rest of their lives together. Cheers to the happy couple!

Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei get engaged during the Season 9 finale of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Guess what? It's not just Kat and John Henry riding the love wave out of Bachelor in Paradise. Get ready for a double dose of romance because Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei also walk away as a newly engaged couple!

While there was a bit of uncertainty about their relationship at first, Reality Steve confirmed the exciting news. So yes, Aaron gets down on one knee, Elizia accepts his proposal, and just a few days later, the pair were spotted living their best lives at the Vidanta Resort, aka the tropical HQ of Bachelor in Paradise production.