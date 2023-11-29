Will There Be a 'Golden Bachelor in Paradise'? Fan Already Knows Where It Should Take Place
ABC's 'The Golden Bachelor' has seen massive success. Read on for what we know about a potential 'Golden Bachelor in Paradise' spinoff.
The Gist:
- The Golden Bachelor, which premiered in September 2023, shattered viewership records.
- Given the spinoff's soaring popularity, fans have been wondering if ABC will release The Golden Bachelorette and Golden Bachelor in Paradise.
- Current Bachelor host Jesse Palmer is rooting for The Golden Bachelorette.
In 2002, a cultural phenomenon, better known as The Bachelor, was born when then-31-year-old bachelor Alex Michel was presented with 24 gorgeous single ladies to choose his future wife from.
Given the series's instant success, it was no surprise that ABC greenlit The Bachelorette in 2003, where Trista Sutter (neé Rehn) picked her husband from a group of dashing single men. In 2014, the franchise introduced another spinoff, Bachelor in Paradise, which gave former Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants another chance at love as they explore new relationships in an exotic tropical location.
While each of the three titles have their differences, there were a few common denominators – one of which being that all the contestants on these shows were on the younger side and usually were in their 20s or 30s.
But in 2023, The Bachelor franchise surprised us once more when it released The Golden Bachelor, which introduced viewers to Gerry Turner, who was 72 at the time and wanted to find love again after losing his wife of more than 40 years. Just like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, the spinoff followed Gerry as he got to know other women in their "golden years."
And guess what? The Golden Bachelor has been surpassing audience and rating records left and right.
Per Deadline, the premiere episode brought in 11.68 million viewers, a big jump from its usual 4.4 million viewers. Not to mention audience ratings were up 502 percent from the franchise's coveted age bracket group of 18 to 49.
Given The Golden Bachelor's waxing popularity, viewers can't help but wonder if there will be a Golden Bachelor in Paradise? In fact, one fan already knows where it should take place.
Will there be a 'Golden Bachelor in Paradise'?
ABC has not confirmed the potential of spinoff series The Golden Bachelorette and Golden Bachelor in Paradise. But just know that host Jesse Palmer is already pushing for The Golden Bachelorette.
“I really hope we do it. I’ve been clamoring for it as well,” he revealed to ET. “I just love the group of women on Gerry’s season. I can’t single one out specifically. I think there’s a number that would be phenomenal Golden Bachelorettes, and that are very deserving of that opportunity.”
Given that Bachelor in Paradise whisks past Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants away to a gorgeous tropical island, the Golden Bachelor in Paradise wouldn't be feasible unless The Golden Bachelorette comes to fruition. That said, we're rooting for the latter first. From a viewer's perspective, it seems like a lucrative idea so why not give the people what they want. But of course, that's for ABC executives to decide.