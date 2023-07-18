Home > Television > Reality TV > The Bachelor 'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner's New Love Interest Will Be a Very Lucky (and Maybe Wealthy) Woman What is ‘Golden Bachelor’ Gerry Turner’s net worth? He’ll be the first senior citizen ‘Bachelor’ in the franchise’s newest spinoff series. By Jamie Lerner Jul. 18 2023, Published 9:28 a.m. ET Source: ABC

As it turns out, Charity Lawson’s season of The Bachelorette is turning into one big promo for the newest Bachelor franchise spinoff series, The Golden Bachelor. And honestly, we’re not complaining! The series’ first-ever leading man, Gerry Turner, is a 71-year-old GILF (“Grandpa I’d Like to F … well, you know the word") and we can’t wait for some genuine golden years connections.

Gerry is already turning heads — he’s active, fit, lives in his “dream house,” has an adorable family, and looks about 20 years younger than he actually is. But one major question is still on all our minds — how rich is the Golden Bachelor? What is Gerry Turner’s net worth?

Gerry Turner’s net worth has yet to be reported, but some sources estimate it’s about $1.5 million.

Until Gerry’s first wife, Toni Turner, passed away six years ago, he’s had a pretty charmed life. With two daughters and two granddaughters, Gerry built a family unit that he’s seemingly very proud of. According to his ABC bio, he’s a retired restaurateur who lives in his dream house on a lake in Indiana.

Gerry Turner Golden Bachelor, Retired Restaurateur Net worth: $1.5 million Gerry Turner is the first series lead for the new Bachelor franchise, The Golden Bachelor after a long life of building a family and restaurant empire. Birthdate: August 1951 Hometown: Hudson, Ind. Father: Wayne Turner Mother: Peggy Turner Marriages: Toni Turner (m. 1974–2017) Children: Angie Turner (b. 1981) and Jenny Young (b. 1974) Grandchildren: Charlee Young (b. 2007) and Payton Young Education: Highland Secondary School in Comox, British Columbia

As we know, owning and managing restaurants, building a family, and living in one’s dream house aren’t exactly part of a cheap lifestyle. On top of that, Gerry enjoys playing golf and other sports, which can be pretty expensive hobbies. Add in Gerry’s fresh look in the Golden Bachelor promo, and it’s clear that he’s sitting on some cash.