What Happens if the Bachelorette Forgets the Contestants' Names? It's Happened Before

We’ve been asking this question of how the Bachelorette remembers the names for years, so we have a few answers already. Former Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise contestant Chris Randone actually told Eric Bigger in a Cosmopolitan interview how Becca Kufrin remembered their names.

During the first rose ceremony, Becca would say three names and then leave the room, and come back and say another three names. It’s just edited to look like one, long, uncut ceremony.