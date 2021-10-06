The Future of Mari and Kenny Is Decided After 'Bachelor in Paradise' (SPOILERS)By Jamie Lerner
Oct. 6 2021, Published 9:30 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the finale of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7.
The finale of Bachelor in Paradise is always somewhat of a circus, but a few couples make it to the finish line. One of those couples, Kenny and Mari, don’t make it there without their fair share of drama. So do they last when it's all over or does the drama persist?
Mari and Kenny have basically been a Day One couple, so if they aren’t still together, it would be a huge shock to everyone — both fans and skeptics alike. And when he decides to propose, they seem like one of the most solid couples to make it out of Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, so are Mari and Kenny still together? Did they make it work against all the odds?
Mari and Kenny are still together after ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’
After the finale aired, Kenny and Mari made it clear that they are definitely still together. Kenny shared a post of Mari on his Instagram with the caption, “There’s something about Mari,” with a heart. And Mari shared a similar post with the caption, “Engaged AF” with some heart emojis.
We’re not that surprised, to be honest. Throughout the airing of Bachelor in Paradise, they both shared romantic pictures with each other, so it was always clear that they were on good terms at the very least. But now, after they both shared pictures with each other, and with Mari sporting her beautiful new ring, it’s confirmed that Mari and Kenny are very much still together.
Mari and Kenny didn’t have the easiest path in ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’
Out of the three couples that get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise Season 7, Mari and Kenny definitely have the most drama throughout the show. Early on, Mari tells Kenny that she wants to still be open if someone asks her on a date, and this makes Kenny explore other options. He begins a fling with Demi and then gets asked on a date by Tia.
Both girls seem to be interested in him, while Mari regrets her conversation with Kenny. Demi gives Kenny her rose after they spend some time in the boom boom room, and Mari is not pleased at all. It seemed like there was no reviving their relationship at that point.
However, Mari eventually pulls Kenny aside to tell him that she still has feelings for him, and she needed to see him with someone else to realize how strong those feelings are.
From then on, Kenny dumps Demi, and things go pretty smoothly for Kenny and Mari. The two of them are all over each other with very little drama, so we don’t actually see their relationship progress on screen. Until the final episodes when all the winning couples say “I love you” and analyze their relationships, Kenny and Mari have very little screen time.
Mari and Kenny discuss one major obstacle in their relationship on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’
Before Kenny gets down on one knee and before going into the fantasy suite, Mari and Kenny discuss their age difference. Mari is only 25 years old, while Kenny is 40 years old, and pretending that age difference doesn’t exist would be irresponsible.
Unlike Serena and Joe, whose age difference is totally evident, Mari seems much more mature for her age. She and Kenny discuss it, but Mari seems all in on marriage and settling down.
So, now that they’ve moved past that, we’re happy to see that they’re still together. And not only are they still together, but they’re clearly very much in love. So hats off to the happy couple!
