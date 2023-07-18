Home > Television > Reality TV > Bachelor in Paradise 'Bachelor in Paradise' Season 9 Spoilers: Who Found Love on the Beach? Ahead of the highly anticipated Season 9 premiere of 'Bachelor in Paradise,' let's delve into all the juicy spoilers we know so far! By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 18 2023, Published 1:11 p.m. ET Source: ABC

Spoiler alert: This article contains major potential spoilers for Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. Summer is officially underway, which means many reality TV lovers are already beginning to wonder: When will the new season of Bachelor of Paradise premiere?! Unfortunately, the show's return is a ways away — but we have a few spoilers that can hold you over until it hits the small screen.

As expected, everyone's favorite Bachelor guru Reality Steve has the full scoop on what went down during Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. So, let's delve into the juiciest spoilers, including who leaves the beach engaged!

Source: ABC

Here are the juiciest spoilers about Season 9 of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

On the June 6 episode of his podcast, Reality Steve revealed several contestants on Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise, many of which stem from Zach's season of The Bachelor and Charity's season of The Bachelorette.

Steve said Kat Izzo, Jess Girod, Mercedes Northup, and Cat Carter were heading down to the beach, later confirming in another podcast episode that fans will also see Greer Blitzer, Brooklyn Willie, and Kylee Russell. As for the men, Sean McLaughlin, Tanner Courtad, Brayden Bowers, John Henry Spurlock, and Aaron Bryant will appear.

Source: ABC (L-R) Greer, Aaron B., Mercedes, and Brayden

Additionally, viewers will see a few old fan favorites look for love on Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. Blake Moynes, who appeared on multiple seasons of The Bachelorette and got engaged to Katie Thurston during her season, will try his luck again. Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, and Nate Mitchell from Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia's season of The Bachelorette will also search for love on the beach.

And last but certainly not least, Rachel Recchia is heading down to paradise! With two of her final four men — Aven and Tyler — also looking for love on the beach, it's possible she may reunite with one of them.

In a shocking turn of events, Katie Thurston also goes to paradise — but not as a contestant. She delivers a date card but also has the chance to talk to her ex-fiancé, Blake. Reality Steve said things went well, and the former couple got the closure they desperately needed.

Who gets engaged during Season 9 of 'Bachelor in Paradise'?

On July 17, Steve said he's "pretty sure" Kat Izzo and John Henry got engaged at the end of Bachelor in Paradise. Reality Steve added, "Seeing their names on that whiteboard two days before filming ended, [and seeing a] video of them in Virginia Beach where onlookers said they were holding hands and clearly together, I just don't see that they just left the show as a couple. I'm guessing an engagement happened."

Source: ABC John Henry and Kat Izzo reportedly get engaged Season 9 of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Reality Steve also mentioned that Aaron Bryant and Eliza Isichei — originally a contestant on Clayton's season of The Bachelor and Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise — left the show as a couple. Plus, a video taken just days after filming ended showed the two of them together.

Since then, however, Reality Steve said Eliza has been back home in Germany, while Aaron "has been out and about in San Diego." So, their relationship status remains unknown, but it seems like they're not together.

Source: ABC Aven and Kylee couple up almost immediately during Season 9 of 'Bachelor in Paradise.'

Other couples from Season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise include: Rachel Recchia and Tanner Courtad

Blake Moynes and Jess Girod

Aven Jones and Kylee Russell

Reality Steve reported that Rachel and Blake both self-eliminate at some point. Hopefully, we get answers soon as to why they left the beach because, well, we're nosy and can't wait for the new episodes.