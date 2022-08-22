'Bachelorette' Fans Changed Their Minds About Nate Being the Next Possible 'Bachelor'

When it comes to leads on The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, you can't win them all. Sometimes, fans are split down the center in regards to who they root for or even like. But right now, most of the fandom isn't wild about Nate Mitchell as the next Bachelor.

Before, when Gabby Windey geared up to tearfully send him home, fans couldn't believe that the devoted single dad was sent packing. Many rallied for Nate to be named the next Bachelor for the 2023 season.