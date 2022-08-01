Will ABC Attempt to Cast Two Bachelors for Season 27 of 'The Bachelor'?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

Following Clayton Echard's atrocious season of The Bachelor, fans were ready to call it quits. However, producers managed to save the franchise by announcing Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.

To quote Uncut Gems, "That's history right there, you understand?"