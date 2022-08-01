Will ABC Attempt to Cast Two Bachelors for Season 27 of 'The Bachelor'?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
Following Clayton Echard's atrocious season of The Bachelor, fans were ready to call it quits. However, producers managed to save the franchise by announcing Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia as co-leads for Season 19 of The Bachelorette.
To quote Uncut Gems, "That's history right there, you understand?"
The historic season has been off to a decent (but dramatic) start, with Gabby and Rachel officially splitting up the remaining suitors three weeks into the show to begin their individual journeys. Besides the occasional awkward encounter, the co-leads aren't letting anyone get in the way of their friendship.
With that said, can fans expect future franchise installments to follow up with a similar format? Better yet, will there be two Bachelors on Season 27 of The Bachelor? Let's find out!
Will there be two Bachelors on Season 27 of 'The Bachelor'?
As of now, there's very little information about Season 27 of The Bachelor, so it's tough to say if there will be two Bachelors leading the charge next year. Of course, it's likely not out of the question; if things go well for our Season 19 co-Bachelorettes, ABC could be willing to produce another season with two individuals co-leading an entire season.
Nevertheless, it all comes down to the viewers. Their response matters, and if they respond well to the format, we could see a co-led Bachelor season in the near future. Wait, there's one more thing — there must be two men that make a strong impression on fans, so much so that they prove they are equally capable of leading the show.
'Bachelor' Nation is already sharing their pick for the 'Bachelor' Season 27 lead.
Viewers are already sharing their thoughts on who they think should be the next lead of The Bachelor. As of now, the current favorite is Nate Mitchell.
"If Gabby and Nate don’t wind up together, he NEEDS to be the next Bachelor!" one fan commented on Twitter. Another expressed, "I would die for Nate. If Gabby doesn’t marry him and he’s not the next Bachelor … I s2g I will riot."
The 33-year-old electrical analyst quickly became a fan favorite after his one-on-one date with Gabby.
Not only did he immediately tell the ICU nurse about his daughter, but he stood up for her and Rachel when fellow contestant Chris Austin began discussing the manipulation tactics he plans to use during Fantasy Suites. Wow, we love a real man!
Now, prior to Season 26 airing on ABC, resident spoiler Reality Steve reported that single dad Michael Allio would take over as lead for Season 27 of The Bachelor. Unfortunately, that doesn't seem to be the case anymore, as the 37-year-old business owner will be part of the cast for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.
