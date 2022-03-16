How Will Season 19 of 'The Bachelorette' Work, Exactly? Things Could Get Messy

Spoiler alert: The following article contains spoilers for The Bachelor Season 26 finale on ABC.

Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor offered viewers no shortage of drama, especially toward the end when it was down to three women. That's when Clayton was forced to choose between Susie Evans, Gabby Windey, and Rachel Recchia. And, spoiler alert: Things did not go well when he was honest about being in love with (and having been intimate with) all three women.