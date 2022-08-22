Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' Is Almost Here — Who's Part of the Cast?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise.
As the latest — and most historic — installment of The Bachelorette draws to a close, fans are thrilled to head back to the beaches of Mexico for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. As of this writing, we're nearly a month away from its long-awaited premiere; however, there's hardly any information regarding the upcoming season. As a result, Bachelor Nation is getting antsy.
Luckily, we're here to save the day with the help of resident spoiler king, Reality Steve! So, stick around for all the known details regarding the massive cast making up the 2022 season of Bachelor in Paradise.
Meet the cast of 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2022!
Unfortunately, we don't know everyone joining the latest cast, but we certainly know enough of the people taking part in Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. According to beloved spoiler king Reality Steve, a total of 43 contestants (a new record!) will arrive on the beach, including:
- Michael Allio
- Shanae Ankney
- James Bonsall
- Aaron Clancy
- Johnny DePhillipo
- Victoria Fuller
- Brittany Galvin
- Justin Glaze
- Brandon Jones
- Danielle Maltby
- Rodney Matthews
- Logan Palmer
- Genevieve Parisi
- Serene Russell
An additional 10 cast members join Season 8 through an all-new twist that seems quite similar to the ultra-popular Casa Amor from Love Island. Before we reveal which Bachelor and Bachelorette alum show up via this twist, let's see how it will work!
"All the couples are separated with one gender going to another villa and meeting new singles," Reality Steve reported. "I think the women were the ones that moved to a new location in Mexico, and were introduced to five new men brought in. The guys stayed on the beach and were introduced to five new women brought in."
Now that that's all cleared up, here's who joins Season 8 via the "Casa Amor" twist:
- Sarah Hamrick
- Kate Gallivan
- Eliza Isichei
- Jessenia Cruz
- Florence Moerenhout
- Tyler Norris
- Alex Bordyukov
- Adam Todd
- Rick Leach
- Olu Onajide
Well Adams revealed that the Season 8 cast "really turned up the heat."
During a recent interview with People, television personality and Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams teased the upcoming eighth season of the spinoff, revealing that it's "very sexy" and different this time around.
"This season was different than years past," Wells told the outlet. "Before, usually like four weeks of The Bachelorette would air, before we would start filming Paradise. So, you had kind of a sense of who the 'villains' are and who the sweethearts are."
"It's fun and it's funny, and it's very successful," Wells added, noting that the show's overall "mission statement is for people to get engaged and have long-lasting, meaningful relationships. That show kills."
Regarding the cast of Season 8, Wells confesses that "everyone is very, very hot."
"It's always hot. There's always sexy people there. But this year... they've really turned up the heat," Wells continued. "And it's funny, we do a lot of really funny things this year."
Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise premieres on Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.