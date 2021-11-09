Will Rodney Matthews Be the Apple of Michelle Young's Eye on 'The Bachelorette'?

The 29-year-old hails from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and he has a younger brother. During his one-on-one date with Michelle, Rodney shared that he and his brother were raised by a single mom, and that his dad left when he was just six years old.

Rodney said that his mother worked three jobs to help support her kids, and he noted that she had long been his hero. On his Instagram posts, Rodney has referred to his mom as his "Wonder Woman" several times.