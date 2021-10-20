NFL Players Have Had Some Pretty Good Luck on 'The Bachelorette'

While many barely made it off the practice squad, a few had pretty impressive careers.

Every season of The Bachelorette seems to feature at least one contestant who at one point or another played football in the National Football League.

The best-known NFL player to appear in the reality dating competition is undoubtedly Colton Underwood, who went on to be named the Bachelor.

(Disclaimer: We aren't counting former Giants star Jesse Palmer, since he technically only appeared on The Bachelor.)

So, just how many NFL players have appeared on The Bachelorette since the show premiered in 2003? Keep reading to find out!