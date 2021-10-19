The Leading Ladies of 'The Bachelorette' Make Way More Than You Think

The new Bachelorette hails from St. Louis Park, Minn., where she and her siblings were raised by her parents, LaVonne and Ephraim. According to Michelle, her parent’s relationship is the epitome of what she’s looking for in a partner on Season 18.

"Growing up just with my parents, seeing how they treated each other through stressful times, I mean life is not always easy but the fact that they have been married for so long and they still laugh so hard? I am not going to settle for anything less," Michelle told Entertainment Tonight.

New episodes of The Bachelorette air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.