The Leading Ladies of 'The Bachelorette' Make Way More Than You Think

The Leading Ladies of 'The Bachelorette' Make Way More Than You ThinkBy Pretty Honore
Oct. 19 2021, Published 7:46 p.m. ET
Money can’t buy happiness, but it can be a nice consolation prize when you’re looking for love on national television. The Bachelor franchise has been going strong for nearly two decades, generating millions of dollars in advertising revenue and a cult following.
On Oct. 19, Season 18 of The Bachelorette kicks off on ABC and introduces us to the 30 men who hope to win Michelle Young’s final rose. The show’s participants are forced to take an extended leave of absence from their jobs — including Michelle, who makes a living as a fifth-grade teacher. But does The Bachelorette get paid? Here’s what we know.
Does the Bachelorette get paid?
Although the men vying for the Bachelorette’s heart aren’t compensated for their time on the show, the leading lady is reportedly paid an average of $100,000. Stars of The Bachelor receive the same salary. In addition to what the stars are paid, they can opt into brand endorsements and advertising deals.
Among the exceptions to this rule are Season 8 Bachelorette Emily Maynard, who was paid $250,000, and Trista Rehn, who got a $1 million payout from the network after her onscreen wedding to Ryan Sutter in 2003.
Contestants on Bachelor in Paradise, on the other hand, are paid whether they find love or not. According to Reality Steve, each BiP contestant is guaranteed anywhere between $7,000 and $15,000. BiP veteran Dean Unglert previously revealed that contestants are paid a daily salary of up to $1,000.
What is Michelle Young’s net worth?
It seems like only yesterday when Season 17 Bachelorette Katie Thurston gave her final rose to Blake Monyes, who then popped the question. Months later, the series has returned to television with Michelle as the leading lady.
Michelle was previously featured on Matt James’ season of The Bachelor, but she was ultimately sent home ahead of the final rose ceremony. But before she joined the franchise, the Season 18 Bachelorette played college basketball at Bradley University in Illinois.
The 28-year-old reality star currently lives in her home state, where she teaches elementary school and receives an estimated salary of $69,000 per year. Today, her net worth is reported to be between $500,000 and $1 million. But where is Michelle from?
Michelle Young
Teacher, The Bachelorette
Net worth: $1 million
Michelle Young, a teacher, was originally Matt James' runner-up on The Bachelor. She is the Bachelorette for Season 18.
Birthdate: June 3, 1993
Birthplace: St. Louis Park, Minn.
Father: Ephraim Young
Mother: LaVonne Young
Marriages: Never married
Children: No children
Education: Woodbury High School, Bradley University
Where is the new Bachelorette from?
The new Bachelorette hails from St. Louis Park, Minn., where she and her siblings were raised by her parents, LaVonne and Ephraim. According to Michelle, her parent’s relationship is the epitome of what she’s looking for in a partner on Season 18.
"Growing up just with my parents, seeing how they treated each other through stressful times, I mean life is not always easy but the fact that they have been married for so long and they still laugh so hard? I am not going to settle for anything less," Michelle told Entertainment Tonight.
New episodes of The Bachelorette air Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.