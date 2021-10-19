Michelle Young Almost Made It to the End of 'The Bachelor' — Now She's on 'The Bachelorette'

Fans first met Michelle Young when she was on The Bachelor . She was a late addition to the season and made it almost to the end. But unfortunately, she would be eliminated before the final rose ceremony. But luckily for viewers, she decided to come back for Season 18 of The Bachelorette .

But what season of The Bachelor was Michelle Young in? Although she's a recent addition to the franchise, fans quickly fell in love with her and are glad to see her back for The Bachelorette in hopes she finds the love she was looking for. And if there's some drama along the way, so be it. Here's what we know.

Michelle and Matt seemed to have a strong connection and she said she was falling in love with him while they were on The Bachelor. She even made it to the fantasy-suites round on the show and she was able to invite Matt to meet her parents . Matt told them that he was so "caught off guard" when he first met her.

There had already been two rose ceremonies before she joined the season, but she quickly got Matt's attention. The next day, he requested they have a one-on-one date.

Michelle was in Season 25 of The Bachelor where she fell for businessman and former football player Matt James . The season premiered in January 2021 and ended in March 2021.

Matt and Michelle didn't have a great final date.

Unfortunately, Matt and Michelle's love story would come to an end when he chose to move forward with Rachael Kirkconnell, who ended up getting the final rose. Despite the drama that took place after Season 25 ended, the two are still together. However, his picking her wasn't a surprise. During Matt and Michelle's final date, Michelle presented him with jerseys that said "Mr. James" and "Mrs. James."

Then, Matt told Michelle that he was having doubts about their future together and that he wasn't ready to propose yet. Since they were so close to the end, he said he felt like he should have been more secure in his feelings for her. After that, he chose to end the date. This obviously wasn't what Michelle wanted to hear. (Michelle went on to say on the After the Final Rose special that Matt had refused to speak to her right after the breakup.)

If it makes anyone feel any better, Matt didn't immediately propose to Rachael on the show after he said good-bye to Michelle. When Matt and Rachael spoke after his meeting with Michelle, he told her that although he wanted to be in a relationship with her, he wasn't ready to be engaged. The couple have had some rocky times since the show.