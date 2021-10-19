Who Is Nayte Olukoya from Michelle Young's Season of 'The Bachelorette'?

Less than a year after her emotional split from Matt James on Season 25 of The Bachelor, Michelle Young is embarking on her own journey to find love as the latest lead on The Bachelorette.

The 28-year-old teacher first won fans over with her sense of humor (who can forget when she did some pre-toast push-ups so her arms would look good for the camera?), and when she introduced Matt to her students. Many are hopeful that she will find a lasting bond with at least one person in her set of 30 suitors.