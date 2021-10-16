Does Michelle Young Get Engaged on Season 18 of 'The Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)

Nayte is a 27-year-old sales executive who went to college at Eastern Washington University and now lives in Austin. Prior to being a contestant on Season 18 of The Bachelorette, he was working for Indeed.com, where according to his LinkedIn , he was a senior account executive. It looks like Michelle and Nayte may also end up bonding over a love of kids and teaching. Nayte also has experience working as a teacher's aide.

According to his ABC bio reads, “His dream woman is outgoing, spontaneous, and has enough swagger of her own to keep up with him.” We totally think Michelle is all of those things, so it’s pretty much a match made in heaven.

Season 18 of The Bachelorette will air Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.