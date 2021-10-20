Michelle Young's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Was Mostly Filmed in These Two States

Michelle Young's Season of 'The Bachelorette' Was Mostly Filmed in These Two StatesBy Kelly Corbett
Oct. 20 2021, Published 7:50 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 18, Episode 1 of The Bachelorette.
Season 18 of The Bachelorette is off to a wild start. On the first night, leading lady Michelle Young hit it off with Texas native Nayte Olukoya and went from 30 men vying for her heart to just 24. Not to mention, the episode ended on a dramatic cliffhanger as several men speculated that she and contestant Joe Coleman may have previously connected prior to the show.
So, is it true? We can't say just yet, but we can help answer some of the other questions you may have about Season 18 of The Bachelorette. Like, where was it filmed? We've got all the deets on this season's filming locations, which include multiple spots in the U.S. and one international destination. Keep reading to see the full list.
Michelle Young's season of 'The Bachelorette' started filming at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells.
Sure, all of the men were very handsome, but did you see how stunning that hotel was? Season 18 kicked off filming at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells, Calif. Ahead of the premiere, the hotel shared a photo of Michelle posing at the hotel on Instagram to promote the series. "Tune into The Bachelorette tomorrow night as Michelle Young begins her search for a soulmate at Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa, Indian Wells," the caption read.
According to a press release, the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa is located in the heart of the Greater Palm Springs Area, between Palm Desert and La Quinta, Calif. It boasts 560 rooms and offers farm-to-table food, nearby championship golf courses, a spa, pools, and more. The hotel also offers a Living Desert Staycation package starting at rates upwards of $300.
Season 18 of 'The Bachelorette' will also film episodes in Minneapolis, Minn.
According to a July 2021 blog post from Reality Steve, some of Michelle's season will also be filmed at the Marquette Hotel in Minneapolis, Minn. He wrote that he was told that filming would last until the end of August. He also shared a photo to Twitter that showed a sign at the hotel, which read that it would be closed down to the public until September 2021.
However, Michelle didn't just hang out with her potential suitors at the hotel. She also went on public dates in Minnesota with some of the men. Reality Steve took to Twitter to share the deets.
Per his snooping, Michelle went on a date at Target Field for a Twins vs. Rays game. She also went on a date at her parents' house and one out on Lake Minnetonka. Michelle was spotted at the Stone Arch, too. (Warning: Clicking on the links will reveal spoilers).
Yes, Season 18 of 'The Bachelorette' will include hometown visits.
Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, past hometown dates asked that contestants’ families fly out to wherever the show was filming, quarantine for two weeks, and then meet the Bachelorette at the resort. Fortunately, that won't be necessary for Michelle's season as she'll actually be visiting the remaining contestant's hometowns, according to Reality Steve. As of right now, those locations have not been revealed.
The final rose ceremony will take place in Punta de Mita, Mexico.
Reality Steve confirmed on Twitter that after the hometown visits, Michelle and the remaining men will fly to Punta de Mita, Mexico, for overnights and the final rose ceremony.
Sounds like a pretty eventful season, right? We cant wait to see who makes it to the end. Season 18 of The Bachelorette airs new episodes on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.