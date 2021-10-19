Michelle Young Slid Into Joe Coleman's DMs Before 'The Bachelorette'

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette. Just a few months after Katie Thurston found love with Blake Moynes in front of the cameras, ABC is switching things up by having back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette. Michelle Young, who first appeared alongside Katie on Matt James's season of The Bachelor, is the newest lead in the franchise.

The 28-year-old teacher is looking for love in several locations, as she is the first lead to get to travel since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions. As Michelle and her suitors go from Palm Springs, Calif. to Minneapolis, Minn., to Punta de Mita, Mexico, viewers will get to see her journey to find a solid connection and, perhaps, to get engaged.

Though the season has yet to premiere, a few frontrunners have already emerged — and Joe Coleman is one of them. The Season 18 star has been photographed on a one-on-one date with our lead, and some fans want to know how he does on the show. In addition to being a rumored early favorite, Joe had actually communicated with Michelle before The Bachelorette.

Who is Joe Coleman from 'The Bachelorette'? While viewers don't yet know much about Joe, his Bachelorette bio indicates that he has a lot in common with Michelle. Both the teacher and the real estate developer are 28, and they each have a passion for basketball (Joe played at the University of Minnesota, while Michelle was on the Bradley University team). Joe and the lead also both hail from Minnesota, which could explain why he got an early one-on-one date to a Twins game. The Minneapolis resident is on the introverted side, and he's looking for a partner who is "smart, caring, articulate, and able to make him laugh." Joe is looking to be a dad as well, and his goal is to have three or four children.