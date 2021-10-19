Michelle Young Slid Into Joe Coleman's DMs Before 'The Bachelorette'By Shannon Raphael
Oct. 19 2021, Published 1:54 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for The Bachelorette.
Just a few months after Katie Thurston found love with Blake Moynes in front of the cameras, ABC is switching things up by having back-to-back seasons of The Bachelorette. Michelle Young, who first appeared alongside Katie on Matt James's season of The Bachelor, is the newest lead in the franchise.
The 28-year-old teacher is looking for love in several locations, as she is the first lead to get to travel since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
As Michelle and her suitors go from Palm Springs, Calif. to Minneapolis, Minn., to Punta de Mita, Mexico, viewers will get to see her journey to find a solid connection and, perhaps, to get engaged.
Though the season has yet to premiere, a few frontrunners have already emerged — and Joe Coleman is one of them. The Season 18 star has been photographed on a one-on-one date with our lead, and some fans want to know how he does on the show.
In addition to being a rumored early favorite, Joe had actually communicated with Michelle before The Bachelorette.
Who is Joe Coleman from 'The Bachelorette'?
While viewers don't yet know much about Joe, his Bachelorette bio indicates that he has a lot in common with Michelle. Both the teacher and the real estate developer are 28, and they each have a passion for basketball (Joe played at the University of Minnesota, while Michelle was on the Bradley University team).
Joe and the lead also both hail from Minnesota, which could explain why he got an early one-on-one date to a Twins game.
The Minneapolis resident is on the introverted side, and he's looking for a partner who is "smart, caring, articulate, and able to make him laugh."
Joe is looking to be a dad as well, and his goal is to have three or four children.
Did Joe Coleman know Michelle Young before 'The Bachelorette'? (SPOILERS)
Joe and Michelle appear to be a perfect match on paper, but their Bachelorette meeting may not be as fated as fans initially thought. The real estate developer will be the source of some drama on Season 18 because he had interacted with Michelle before going on the show (which is something that has never gone well for other contestants before).
In a teaser clip for the Oct. 19 premiere, Michelle and Joe meet face-to-face for the first time.
"It's nice to finally meet you," Joe says during his limo entrance on Night 1.
"You look really familiar," Michelle responds.
Joe initially tries to play off his connection to the lead, but he admits that he is also from Minnesota.
"I'm also from the land of 10,000 lakes..." Joe says, before adding that he wouldn't have to move to be with Michelle after the show. The Bachelorette doesn't want to give up that easily, however, and she still wants to know where she's seen Joe before.
"I really cannot place you," Michelle continues. "Have I met you before?"
"We'll see," her suitor responds as he walks toward the Palm Springs resort.
"Have I slid into your DMs?" she asks, before confirming that Joe's last name is Coleman.
Though Joe and Michelle's pre-show relationship might just consist of an Instagram DM exchange, based on a teaser for the season, many of the other suitors will be questioning if they knew each other better than that.
The Bachelorette Season 18 airs on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.