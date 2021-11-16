When Does Rick Leach Go Home on 'The Bachelorette' Season 18? (SPOILERS)

Spoiler Alert: This article contains major potential spoilers for The Bachelorette Season 18.

After he made a memorable Night 1 entrance by literally offering himself up to lead Michelle Young on a silver platter, Rick Leach Jr. has become a frontrunner on Season 18 of The Bachelorette.

While Rick's under-the-table schtick could have gotten old quickly, the suitor recovered from the potentially-cheesy ice breaker by bonding with the teacher over their shared love for food.