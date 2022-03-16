The New Season of 'The Bachelorette' Will Be Historic — Here's Everything We Know

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Season 26 finale of The Bachelor.

We are finally done with Clayton’s season of The Bachelor, and thank goodness. What a whiplash of emotion, all for a relatively unlikable season lead (according to many Bachelor Nation fans). Regardless, the one thing we can’t fault Clayton for is ending up with three incredible women at the end of his season. And not one, but two of them, will be the new Bachelorette!