Jason Tartick Dishes on His Upcoming Wedding to Kaitlyn Bristowe, Including His Non-Negotiable Asks (EXCLUSIVE)

While the success rate for the couples who get engaged on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette isn't particularly high, several pairs from the franchise have gotten together and forged strong relationships off the show.

Former lead Kaitlyn Bristowe and Bachelorette Season 14 fan favorite Jason Tartick didn't cross paths in front of the cameras. Instead, they met in early 2019 when Jason appeared on Kaitlyn's podcast, Off the Vine, to discuss his time on The Bachelorette.