Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick Are Engaged, but How Did They Meet?

Former Bachelor contestant Kaitlyn Bristowe is engaged to Jason Tartick, and fans are thrilled about the news. Jason posted a video of the engagement on TikTok, and fans got to see Kaitlyn scream as he got down on one knee. Following the news of their engagement, many fans wanted to learn more details about the history of their romance, including its origins and how it's evolved since the two first met.

How did Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick meet?

Jason and Kaitlyn have been dating for the past two years, and first met when Jason was a guest on Kaitlyn's podcast Off the Vine in 2019. “We were friends. A little banter here and there and friendship turned into a relationship,” Jason said during an interview on the Today show in January of that year. Kaitlyn and Jason are both Bachelor alums, although they never met up on either of the shows.

In honor of how they first met, Jason decided to propose to Kaitlyn while she was recording an episode of Off the Vine. Jason also said that he was lucky that the podcast mics were live during the engagement because his emotions were running so high that he had totally forgotten what he said. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kaitlyn said that the proposal was exactly what she had hoped for.

"It was everything I could have asked for," she said during the interview. "The words that came out of his mouth were insanely beautiful. We've never locked eyes like that in our lives. We were holding hands, so intense, and I was listening to his every word, but still blacked out." Throughout their time together, both Jason and Kaitlyn have been public about their evolution as a couple, and now, they're taking the next step in their relationship.