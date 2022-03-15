'Bachelor' Nation, Here's When You Can Stream the Season 26 Finale on Hulu

'Bachelor' Nation, Here's When You Can Stream the Season 26 Finale on HuluBy Allison DeGrushe
Mar. 15 2022, Published 11:00 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for Season 26 of The Bachelor.
After 10 dreadful weeks full of tumultuous drama, we've finally made it to the Season 26 finale of The Bachelor. Following his abrupt breakup with Susie Evans, franchise lead Clayton Echard finds himself at the "rose ceremony from hell."
When will the 'Bachelor' finale be on Hulu?
For those looking to catch up on the Season 26 finale of The Bachelor, have no fear — the episode is currently streaming on Hulu!
Following its primetime airing on ABC on Monday, March 14, the finale arrived on the streaming service during the early morning of Tuesday, March 15. So, what are you waiting for — go stream the finale now! That way, you are caught up in time for the highly-anticipated "After the Final Rose" segment.
What can viewers expect from "After the Finale Rose"?
Although Reality Steve, our favorite gossip blogger, has most of the details regarding Clayton's epic conclusion as the Bachelor, there are still plenty of questions we hope to have answered by the end of "After the Final Rose":
- Does Clayton end up with anyone at the end of his journey? Or does he leave Iceland as a single man?
- What will happen when Clayton returns to face the three women he fell in love with?
Plus, according to a Redditor in the Bachelor subreddit, the synopsis for "After the Final Rose" has an update that promises "an exciting surprise announcement that no one will see coming."
What could this be? Perhaps the franchise is announcing its next Bachelorette?
While this is pure speculation, maybe the new Bachelorette will get the chance to meet five of her suitors, as Hannah Brown did during the "After the Final Rose" special for Season 23 of The Bachelor.
Make sure to tune in to the epic conclusion of Season 26 of The Bachelor on March 15 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.