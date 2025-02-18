Save the Date! When Will the "Unpredictable" Finale of 'The Bachelor' Air in 2025? Season 29 of 'The Bachelor' is moving along fairly quickly. By Allison DeGrushe Published Feb. 18 2025, 1:44 p.m. ET Source: ABC

We don't know about you, but Season 29 of The Bachelor feels like a bit of a letdown. The season, which stars Grant Ellis in the titular role, is full of petty drama that hardly deserves more than a few minutes of airtime — yet it's dominating entire episodes.

At this point, we're eager for this season to end and to move on to the next! So, when will the finale of The Bachelor air in 2025? Here's everything you need to know.

When is the 2025 finale of 'The Bachelor'?

As of now, ABC has not officially confirmed when the Season 29 finale of The Bachelor will air in 2025. However, after taking a closer look at the current episode schedule, we think we've cracked the case!

Based on the pacing of the season so far, it's looking like the grand finale will likely air on Monday, March 31. That said, there's also a chance it could air a week earlier, on March 24.

In case you couldn't tell, Season 29 of The Bachelor is moving along fairly quickly, and we're already getting close to the hometowns! Speaking of hometowns, that episode will air on Monday, March 3 — just a little over a month after the season premiere. From this point on, we're in the final stretch, and not many episodes are left (hometowns is Episode 6). The following episode, which will air on March 10, will likely cover Fantasy Suite week and the drama that comes with it.

After that, we've got the Women Tell All special, leading up to the highly-anticipated finale and the After the Final Rose special. There are reportedly 10 episodes in total for Season 29, but this technically only adds up to nine — so there is a chance the finale could be split into two parts if there's too much to cover in one night.

Grant Ellis teased that his 'Bachelor' finale is "eye-opening."

In mid-February 2025, the Bachelor lead Grant Ellis sat down with First For Women to reflect on his time on the reality show. He also gave fans a glimpse of what's to come in the season finale, calling it "really eye-opening."

"I'm not going to say it’s the most dramatic season," Grant told the outlet. "What I can say is that I'm just trying to be my most genuine self. I think the season speaks a lot about the ladies' lives, some of the struggles I went through, and things I've learned." Regarding the Season 29 finale, Grant teased that it won't be as "dramatic" as previous seasons. Instead, he described it as "really eye-opening." He also mentioned that, above all, he is "happy" with how his journey unfolds.

In a previous interview with Glamour, Grant referred to the ending as "unpredictable," explaining that it was a "tough decision to make," especially since the final two women were both incredible. He also admitted there would be "a lot to sort through" at the end of the season.