'The Bachelor' Star Dina Lupancu Explains Why Grant Ellis Won't Meet Her Family (SPOILERS) By Allison DeGrushe Published March 3 2025, 10:01 p.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 29 of The Bachelor. Season 29 of The Bachelor has flown by, and suddenly, we're already at the hometown dates! The journey so far has felt like a total blur, mostly dominated by drama that didn't really deserve the spotlight.

Now, though, leading man Grant Ellis is down to his final four, and one of those ladies is Dina Lupancu. But just before the hometown date, Dina shocks Grant by revealing that he won't meet her family. Want to know why? Here's what you need to know!

Why doesn't Dina's family meet Grant on 'The Bachelor'?

Throughout the season, Dina has often talked about her large, close-knit family and how much they mean to her. But during her hometown date with Grant, she drops a surprising revelation — her family, who is "very traditional," won't be meeting him.

Dina explains that her father is "very into the Church" and is both a Pastor and an ordained Deacon. Because of this, putting their lives out for public scrutiny is difficult for her family, especially her father. She adds that for her dad, "the idea of his daughter being with a guy that's dating 25 women doesn't sit well with him."

Dina tells Grant he won't be meeting her family during her hometown date.

"I wanted you to meet them, but they will not be there," Dina tells Grant. "So, you're not gonna get to meet them. I don't want you to think that they have some issue with you because they don't at all." Despite the absence of her family, Dina reassures Grant that if their relationship continues beyond this point, he will meet them, and "they're gonna see how great you are."

For Grant, this is a pretty tough pill to swallow. In a confessional, he admits, "It's a little disappointing. Her family isn't really approving of this whole journey. You know, I have feelings for her, and I'm thinking about how she feels. To not have that support from the people that you love the most is hard."

The scene cuts back to the pair in Chicago, where Grant asks Dina how she feels about everything. Dina says she hopes Grant will get a good sense of who she is through her friends. She adds that she knows her friends will ask tough questions — questions her family would have likely asked if they had been there.

Grant admits that it "sucks a little bit," but he respects her family's decision. "I’m a little bummed out," he continues but points out that not everything is going to be perfect, and not everyone is going to get along all the time. Dina agrees, acknowledging that things don’t always work out the way you expect. She says they'll just "go with it" for now and be honest about their feelings.