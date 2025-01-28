‘The Bachelor’ Star Grant Ellis’s Net Worth Remains Lucrative Following His Career Pivot 'The Bachelor' Season 29 star went from being on the court to making power moves in the Texas finance industry. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 28 2025, 11:35 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@grantellis_

The men on The Bachelor are looking for someone to settle down with. In many cases, the bachelors want to provide for the woman they give that final rose to — at least, they should if the goal is to be with their person for a long time. The Bachelor Season 29 star Grant Ellis from Texas joined the show after fans fell in love with him on Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette. On the spinoff, Grant's desire for love resonated with the audience, allowing him to come back and find love for a second time.

On The Bachelor, Grant is the one making the decisions about who he chooses rather than the other way around. And based on his day job and reported earnings, he's more than aware that he's a catch. Here's what to know about Grant's net worth!

What is Grant Ellis's net worth?

Grant's net worth is reportedly an estimated $2.5 million. His net worth was earned from sports and, later, the fast-paced world of finance. The Bachelorette fans may recall Grant sharing on the show that he was a former professional basketball player. After excelling in the sport in colleges like Iona University, Southern University, and Albertus Magnus College, he went pro after graduating from Albertus in 2017 and played in the Dominican Republic for several years.

Soon after going pro, Grant suffered an injury that forced him to retire from basketball. He eventually found a new passion within the financial field. During his introduction on The Bachelorette, he explained that the career change benefitted him in the long run. "When life knocks you down, you have to be able to pivot,” Grant said on the show. "So, I ended up getting into the finance field and then it’s been off to the races from there.”

Grant Ellis Day trader, reality star, musician Net worth: $2.5 Million Grant Ellis is a former basketball player-turned day trader who rose to fame on The Bachelorette Season 21 and The Bachelor Season 29. Birthdate: Dec. 15, 1993 Birthplace: Newark, N.J. Mother: Renee Ellis Father: Robert Ellis Marriages: 0 Children: 0

What is Grant Ellis's job?

Grant's career in finance led him to reportedly continue living the luxurious life he was beginning to craft as a pro basketball player. On The Bachelorette and The Bachelor, he shared that he works as a day trader. According to Indeed, a day trader is someone who "purchases and sells stocks using the stock market with the goal of maximizing their profits." Day trading also has the potential to offer competitive pay and flexible work hours. Grant also dabbles into music in his spare time.

Becoming a day trader is an extensive job, and isn't a cheap task to take on. Indeed further shared that "starting as a day trader requires you to open a brokerage account, have a minimum equity of $25,000 and have the ability to conduct at least four trades within five business days." So, it appears Grant's time in pro basketball afforded him the equity he needed to start his second act.