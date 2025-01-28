Everything You Need To Know About Who Gets Grant's First Impression Rose on 'The Bachelor' Grant gives away a few kisses in addition to the first impression rose. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 27 2025, 10:01 p.m. ET Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Season 29 of The Bachelor. There are a few things that Bachelor fans look forward to each season when a premiere begins, and one of those things is who The Bachelor lead gives his first impression rose to. In Grant Ellis's case, the first impression rose is even more important since it also signifies who gets the first one-on-one date of the season.

Article continues below advertisement

So, who gets Grant's first impression rose on The Bachelor? During the Season 29 premiere he makes legitimate connections with multiple women. So much so that he kisses a few of them and even talks about potential futures with others. It's clear from the jump that this is going to be a season of strong emotions all around, and it all begins with the first impression rose.

Source: Disney/John Fleenor

Article continues below advertisement

Who gets Grant's first impression rose on 'The Bachelor'?

Although Grant has a few first kisses with multiple women during the season premiere, he can only give that coveted first rose to one lucky lady. And in the end, he decides to hand it off to Alexe. Maybe it was Alexe and Grant's impromptu French lesson, or the French kiss that followed it. But, Grant explains to producers, it's the fact that Alexe shares who she is to her core that really attracts him to her.

"Everything that she is embodies what I look for in a woman," Grant tells producers. "And I can't wait to get to know her." He then tells Alexe, "Aside from being beautiful, I think that you're funny, you're smart, you're intelligent, and I had a great time."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney/Matt Sayles

It's all sealed with a kiss, but did anyone expect anything less? Grant's entire premiere seems to be full of lip locks, and it's not like anyone is complaining. But eventually, there will be a race to not be the only woman he hasn't yet smooched.

Article continues below advertisement

The woman who gets Grant's first impression rose also gets the first one-on-one date.

The first impression rose is key every season. It doesn't necessarily indicate who gets to the final two, or even who makes it beyond the halfway mark in the season. However, it does give the woman who gets it a little room to breathe. She is safe from elimination at the first rose ceremony, and she knows she is guaranteed a little more time with The Bachelor lead.

Article continues below advertisement

But in Grant's season, the recipient of the first impression rose also gets something else, though this has never been the norm. It's revealed during the premiere that whoever gets the first impression rose also gets the first one-on-one date of the season.