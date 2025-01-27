‘The Bachelor’ Season 29 Star Zoe McGrady Paused Her STEM Career To Pursue Modeling 'The Bachelor' contestant is predicted to be in Grant Ellis's final four. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 27 2025, 2:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@zoe.mcgrady

Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 29 of The Bachelor. 2025 has been an unpredictable ride for sure, to say the least. So, naturally, TV lovers are clinging to the familiar, which, in reality TV world, certainly includes ABC's The Bachelor. The show's 29th season debuts on Jan. 27, 2025 and will have the same rhythm as it always has, but with a new bachelor searching for "The One." Season 29 of The Bachelor's leading man is Grant Ellis. Grant is a Texas native and "a self-proclaimed mama's boy" with a smile that can make you melt.

Article continues below advertisement

The 29th Bachelor star quickly became popular among his hopefuls, including Zoe McGrady. Grant and Zoe's connection is rumored to have made her go far in the competition, and who could blame him? From what we've gathered, she has brains and beauty and has made her mark in the modeling world. Here's what to know about Zoe's modeling career.

Article continues below advertisement

Zoe McGrady from 'The Bachelor' is a model based in New York City.

While many of The Bachelor contestants come on the show looking runway ready, Zoe lives her life as that girl. The 27-year-old New Yorker works as a model in the city and has a solid social media presence. Zoe has 11,000 Instagram followers and is also visible on TikTok. On both accounts, she shows off some of her print and modeling work.

As previously mentioned, Zoe is stunning, but she's got brains to boot. In addition to modeling, she is an engineer and fintech professional who graduated from Duke University in 2019. After working in the industry after graduation, Zoe took a leap of faith and followed her passion for being a model and content creator. "My strength lies in leveraging my unique background to bridge the gap between the creative and analytical facets of everything I pursue," she wrote on her website.

Article continues below advertisement

Zoe also shared on her website that she is a mentor within the STEM program and uses her experiences of being a "#womaninamalefield" to help other girls and women aspiring to be in the same space.

Article continues below advertisement

"In addition to my professional pursuits, I’m passionate about mentoring," she said. "I work with various organizations, sharing my experiences in male-dominated fields - from wrestling to engineering, and discussing how I’ve navigated through my own childhood adversities."

Article continues below advertisement

Zoe is predicted to be in Grant Ellis's final four on 'The Bachelor.'

Zoe's modeling gigs may have gotten Grant's attention, but her intelligence and confidence likely kept her on his radar. In October 2024, Reality Steve shared on Instagram that she was one of Grant's final four contestants, along with Juliana Pasquarosa, Litia Garr, and Dina Lupancu. Zoe reportedly made it to the overnight dates in the Dominican Republic, but was eliminated after the trip. Reality Steve also claimed that Juliana eventually won Grant's heart, and the couple is now reportedly engaged.