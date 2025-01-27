'The Bachelor' Star Grant Ellis' Sister, Taylor, Shares a Strong Bond with Him 'The Bachelor' star Grant Ellis is very close to his sister, Taylor. By Allison DeGrushe Published Jan. 27 2025, 1:18 p.m. ET Source: ABC / Instagram / @lorealellis

With a new season of The Bachelor comes a new leading man! This time around, it's Grant Ellis, a day trader from New Jersey who finished fifth on Season 21 of The Bachelorette.

Article continues below advertisement

Although we only got a brief look at Grant on The Bachelorette, his upcoming season of The Bachelor will give fans a closer look at his search for love — and a chance to meet his family, including his sister, Taylor Ellis. Here's everything you need to know about her!

Article continues below advertisement

'The Bachelor' star Grant Ellis' sister, Taylor, is a model.

Grant Ellis hails from Newark, N.J., and is the youngest of two siblings. His older sister, Taylor, is a professional model who has graced the pages of several popular women's magazines, including Marie Claire, InStyle Mexico, and Plaza Kvinna. Taylor Ellis, who is represented by Ford Models, goes by her middle name professionally and is known as "Loreal Ellis" in the modeling world.

While Taylor has always been interested in modeling, it wasn't until later in her life that she decided to pursue it seriously. She previously shared with The Fashion Showdown that throughout her life — up until college, where she studied nursing — people often told her she should be a model.

Article continues below advertisement

"All my life I've been told I should be a model," she said, "up until college where it got so overwhelming that I knew I had to give it a try. So, [I] literally put school on hold to pursue modeling, and the rest is history." Taylor admitted that her journey hasn't always been easy, noting that every career path has its challenges: "Main challenges for me [were] hip measurements and being a woman of color," she shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor also highlighted the pressure of high fashion's demanding beauty standards, telling the outlet that "Measurement requirements for high fashion are quite unorthodox." The fashion model also pointed out that these standards often lead to unhealthy habits for many people trying to meet and maintain them.

"It's rather ridiculous if you ask me," she continued. "But there are plenty of jobs also that don't require those far-fetched measurements & more money involved which I've diverted my energy into that route of modeling now." Over the years, Taylor has walked the runway at major events, including New York Fashion Week. She's also attended various fashion shows and events as a way to continue building her career in the modeling world.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Ellis is also pursuing a career in acting.

As her modeling career has flourished, Taylor has ventured into a new field — acting! She disclosed to The Fashion Showdown, "I've been getting more into acting. Getting really serious about it."