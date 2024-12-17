What Does Grant Ellis Do for a Living? Get to Know the Season 29 'Bachelor' and His Career! 'The Bachelor' leading man Grant Ellis is a day trader. By Allison DeGrushe Published Dec. 17 2024, 1:01 p.m. ET Source: YouTube

The newest season of The Bachelor is almost here, and we don't know about you, but we couldn't be more excited! Season 29 of the hit reality dating series sees Grant Ellis taking on leading man duties as he hands out roses in search of his future wife.

Ahead of the Season 29 premiere, let's get reacquainted with Grant Ellis. For starters, what does he do for a living? Here's what you need to know about his job!

What is Grant Ellis' job outside the 'Bachelor' franchise?

During his time on Season 21 of The Bachelorette, Grant introduced himself to leading lady Jenn Tran as a day trader from New Jersey. He shared that after a promising professional basketball career was cut short by an injury, he shifted his focus to a career in finance.

"When life knocks you down, you have to be able to pivot," he explained on the show. "So, I ended up getting into the finance field. And then, it's been off to the races from there."

Though he's enthusiastic about his fast-paced career, Grant's official The Bachelor bio on ABC notes that when he's off the clock, you can usually find him "cheering on the Lakers, hitting strikes at the bowling alley, or belting out tunes at karaoke nights."

Grant is fully committed to finding everlasting love.

On Monday, Dec. 16, 2024, ABC released a promo for Season 29 of The Bachelor, where Grant reintroduces himself to Bachelor Nation. In the clip, he describes himself as a "New Jersey boy, a mama's boy, I'm a day trader, I'm an athlete. I'm really a goofball," all while expressing his hopes of finding his soulmate on the show.

"I'm looking for love. I want a wife. I'm searching for that happiness," he shared. "To get what you want out of life, you have to take a chance. Love is a choice. Love is hard. But ultimately, the hardest things have the biggest reward."

Grant has previously discussed his desire to settle down and start a family. In fact, when he was eliminated from The Bachelorette, he made it clear that he wouldn't give up on his search for love and happiness. "I want a family, you know?" Grant shared. "I want to be happy. I want a wife. I want to be in love. I want that, you know? I want to give everything to somebody, and I want them to give everything to me in return. I don't know what else to say."

On a completely heart-melting note, after his appearance on Jenn's "Men Tell All" special, Grant shared the sweetest, most heartfelt message to his future wife on Instagram.