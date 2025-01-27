Litia Garr Could Be a Major Frontrunner for Grant Ellis on 'The Bachelor' (SPOILERS) Litia Garr is from Salt Lake City, Utah. By Chrissy Bobic Published Jan. 27 2025, 11:04 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@litiagarr

Spoiler warning: This article contains potential major spoilers for Season 29 of The Bachelor. One of the most important things to Bachelor lead Grant Ellis in Season 29 is finding a woman who is as ready to start a family as he is. And, it turns out, Litia Garr's religion might make this Bachelor contestant the perfect option when it comes to being family-minded.

Outside of The Bachelor, Litia has a large family and she seems to hold her religion in high regard too. And since both of those things are also important to Grant, we might be hearing wedding bells already. OK, that might be a little dramatic, but hey, this is The Bachelor, where emotions run high and connections are made from Episode 1 and on.

What is Litia Garr's religion on 'The Bachelor'? Is she Mormon?

Outside of The Bachelor, Litia appears to have grown up in the Mormon religion in Salt Lake City, Utah. Although her Instagram doesn't have a lot about her religion on it, she did graduate from Brigham Young University in Hawaii, according to LinkedIn. It's a private college that's also owned and operated by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. And the Hawaii campus is directly linked to the original location in Provo, Utah.

Grant isn't Mormon or part of LDS in any way. However, he graduated from a Catholic high school and he has spoken about his Christian faith before. Because of his own devout religious beliefs and his need to start a family with whomever he chooses to be with on The Bachelor, Litia could be the right woman for him right off the bat.

Litia is also extremely family-minded. Her Instagram features plenty of photos of her family, including her parents and many siblings. In one Father's Day post featuring a photo of herself as a child with her parents, she wrote in the caption, "Thanks for always lifting me up. Happy Father's Day, Dad." And when her younger brother joined the Marines, Litia shared a family photo to show her support. Clearly, they're a close group that Grant will have to wow before he gets down on one knee.

Litia Garr is one of Grant's rumored final four on 'The Bachelor.'

According to Reality Steve, Litia is one to keep an eye on during Grant's season of The Bachelor. The reality TV spoiler guru shared in an Instagram post back in October 2024 that Litia is among Grant's final four ladies. He later shared an updated spoiler that indicated Litia makes it to Grant's final two as well.